First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,031. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

