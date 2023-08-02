First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 39,280 shares.The stock last traded at $87.42 and had previously closed at $88.01.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $859.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2776 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $7,580,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

