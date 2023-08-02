First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 39,280 shares.The stock last traded at $87.42 and had previously closed at $88.01.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $859.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2776 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
