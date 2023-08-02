FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $153.81. 55,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.65. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,151,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

