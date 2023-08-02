Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,806,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 8,273,421 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Fisker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSR

Fisker Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.