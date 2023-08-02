Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,806,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 8,273,421 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Fisker Stock Down 2.8 %
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fisker
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
