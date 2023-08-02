Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Five Star Bancorp

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.