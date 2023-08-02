Flare (FLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.50 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $299.04 million and $33.50 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 20,673,755,646 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 20,936,245,197.755222 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01475335 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $21,815,791.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

