Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Reduced by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590,913 shares during the period. Flex comprises about 4.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 1.10% of Flex worth $114,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,353. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 5,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $150,802.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,507.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.