FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Down 0.6%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 19,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 34,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

