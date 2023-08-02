Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FND opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.