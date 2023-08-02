Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $133.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

