Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Trading Down 4.2 %

Flywire stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,101. Flywire has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,192.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $373,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,192.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock worth $135,688,918. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Flywire by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.