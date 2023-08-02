FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.86-6.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FMC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.31.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. FMC has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

