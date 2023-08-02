Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 35,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,319,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,916. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

