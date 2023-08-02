Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOJCY. Citigroup raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

