Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 0.3%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.22. 27,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 35,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLTW. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

