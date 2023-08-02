Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.70. 86,018 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The stock has a market cap of $521.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVHI. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

