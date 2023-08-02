Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 26,739 shares.The stock last traded at $21.18 and had previously closed at $21.15.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Get Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $401,000.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.