Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $52.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.
About Fraport
