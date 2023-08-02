Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $52.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

Get Fraport alerts:

About Fraport

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.