Freehold Royalties (FRU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2023 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

7/14/2023 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

7/13/2023 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.86 and a 52-week high of C$17.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 52.84% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of C$76.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.8404255 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

