Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Freshworks Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,545 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

