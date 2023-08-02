Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.97

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 128647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after buying an additional 189,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,693,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,855,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after buying an additional 1,210,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

