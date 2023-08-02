Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ULCC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.88 million. Analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,090 shares of company stock worth $6,037,693 in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $2,706,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 95,329 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

