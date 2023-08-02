Full Sail Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,247 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.75. 1,311,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,814. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

