Full Sail Capital LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.62. 425,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,625. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.