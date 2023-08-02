Fund Evaluation Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,290 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 625.3% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 100,458 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 175,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.22.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

