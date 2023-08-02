Fund Evaluation Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,052,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,871 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 21.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $198,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SCHG stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. 1,135,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,959. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

