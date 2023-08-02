Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. 1,563,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
