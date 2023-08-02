FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FutureFuel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in FutureFuel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FutureFuel stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 132,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

