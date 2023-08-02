FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Issued By B. Riley

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth $32,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.