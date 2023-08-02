FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Issued By DA Davidson

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on B. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 275,574 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.03%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.