FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issued By DA Davidson

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

