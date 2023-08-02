FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIVB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 172.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

