FY2024 Earnings Forecast for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

International Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

