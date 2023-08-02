FY2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SES. Raymond James lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

Shares of SES opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.23 and a 12 month high of C$8.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

