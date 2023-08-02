FY2024 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

