G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,818. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 248,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

