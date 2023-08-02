G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,818. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 248,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

