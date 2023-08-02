G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,818. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
