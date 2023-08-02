Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion. Garmin also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.32. 201,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,096. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

