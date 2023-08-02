Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $372.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.88.

NYSE IT traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $340.81. 998,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after buying an additional 747,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $535,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

