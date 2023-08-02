GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. GB Group has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.30) to GBX 285 ($3.66) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

