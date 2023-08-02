Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,921.0 days.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of GBERF stock remained flat at $556.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.67. Geberit has a 12 month low of $408.56 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

