Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,921.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
Shares of GBERF stock remained flat at $556.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.67. Geberit has a 12 month low of $408.56 and a 12 month high of $575.37.
Geberit Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geberit
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.