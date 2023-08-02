Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $42.24

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.24, but opened at $41.38. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 280,726 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

