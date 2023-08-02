Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,331,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 905.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Genomma Lab Internacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Genomma Lab Internacional alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNMLF

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Shares of GNMLF remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.