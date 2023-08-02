Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Trading Up 6.7%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.50. 73,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 157,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,788,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

