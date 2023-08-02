George L. Fotiades Sells 10,711 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. 2,096,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

