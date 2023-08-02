George L. Fotiades Sells 10,711 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PLD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. 2,096,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
