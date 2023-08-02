George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.713 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
George Weston Price Performance
Shares of TSE:WN traded up C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$151.80. 22,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$155.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$166.23. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$138.77 and a 52-week high of C$183.92. The company has a market cap of C$21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that George Weston will post 10.9075747 EPS for the current year.
About George Weston
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
