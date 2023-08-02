George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$181.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$193.33.

Shares of WN stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$151.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$166.23. George Weston has a one year low of C$138.77 and a one year high of C$183.92.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts expect that George Weston will post 10.9075747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

