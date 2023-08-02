German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 20th

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

German American Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,218. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $884.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

