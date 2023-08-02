Geron (GERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 30,349.19% and a negative return on equity of 91.38%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

Geron stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Geron has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Geron

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 7,958,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Geron by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,498,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 4,237,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.