Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.36. 797,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,273. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.59.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

