Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 590,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after purchasing an additional 151,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total value of $2,669,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,662 shares of company stock worth $48,370,236. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $15.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $887.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $849.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $780.14. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $907.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.13.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

